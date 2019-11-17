The Memphis Tigers move to 8-1 with the win over SMU. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 players (minimum of 15 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- TE Kameron Wilson, 75.1

Memphis Tigers Tight End Kameron Wilson (GoTigersGo.com)

Wilson only had 1 catch but it was for a touchdown. He played 15 snaps (4 passing snaps and 11 rushing snaps) and made them count. This was his highest graded game of the year.



#4- WR Antonio Gibson, 75.4

Memphis WR Antonio Gibson (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Gibson finished with 4 catches for 93 yards and 1 touchdown. He had 120 all purpose yards. Gibson has emerged as one of the Tigers most dangerous players.



