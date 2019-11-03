The Memphis Tigers move to 8-1 with the win over SMU. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 players (minimum of 10 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- WR Calvin Austin III, 66.7

Memphis WR Calvin Austin (Alonzo Adams/USATSI)

Austin was targeted bt Brady White twice and caught 1 for a gain of 24 yards. He played 13 snaps and made them count.



#4- C Dustin Woodard, 71.2

Memphis C Dustin Woodard

Woodard had his best pass blocking game of the season with a 83.9 pass blocking grade. His offensive grade of 71.2 was his best since the Tulane game and his 3rd best game this year.



To read the rest of the article CLICK HERE (Premium)

