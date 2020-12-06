 PFF Grades Memphis Tigers Football
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-06 09:59:21 -0600') }} football

Top 5 Offensive Players from the Tulane game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers dropped to 6-3 on the year with a 35-21 loss to Tulane.

With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 offensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

For a brief summary on how PFF's rating system works, view the short video below. Factors such as the expected result, difficulty of the play and actual result are factored into that player's rating for each play. Not all plays, positive or negative, are treated and rated the same.

#5- LT Obinna Eze, 63.2

Obinna Eze (Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

Eze allowed 1 sack on the quarterback. It was only his 2nd allowed sack of the year.

#4- LG Isaac Ellis, 63.9

Isaac Ellis

Ellis only allowed 1 pressure during the Tulane game. It was his first allowed pressure in 3 games.

#3- RB Asa Martin, 64.3

Asa Martin (© Scott Taetsch/USATSI)

Martin led the Tigers with 39 rushing yards but he also had 3 catches for 18 yards.

#2- WR Calvin Austin III, 72

Calvin Austin III (Alonzo Adams/USATSI)

Austin has been tremendous for Memphis. He finished with 5 catches for 110 yards and 1 touchdown.

#1- RT Dylan Parham, 75.3

Dylan Parham (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Getty)

It's no surprise that Parham is the Tigers top graded player again. He's been the Tigers best offensive lineman all year and will no doubt be playing on Sunday's. He hasn't allowed a sack since the Cincy game.

