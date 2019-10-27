The Memphis Tigers survived a 2nd half scare at Tulsa 42-41. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- QB Brady White, 73.8

Brady White vs Tulsa (©Alonzo Adams/USATSI)

Brady White went 15-25 for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Both his touchdowns came in the first half, so did the majority of his passing yards. The most important thing is he didn't have any turnovers. PFF grade- 73.8



#4- WR Damonte Coxie, 76.0

Memphis WR Damonte Coxie (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Coxie finished the game leading the Tigers with 5 catches for 112 yards. He was targeted 9 times and his longest catch was for 59 yards. PFF grade- 76.0



#3- LG Dylan Parham, 77.3

Memphis LG Dylan Parham (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/Getty)

Parham played all 62 snaps and had his best game of the year according to his PFF grades. He was 2nd on the team in Pass Blocking and Run Blocking. PFF grade- 77.3



#2- RG Manuel Orona-Lopez, 78.9

Memphis RG Manuel Orona-Lopez

Orona-Lopez had his 2nd best game of the year. His best game came against Navy. He was the best graded Offensibe Lineman in Pass Blocking and Run Blocking in this game. PFF grade- 78.9



#1- TE Joey Magnifico, 83.3

Memphis TE Joey Magnifico (Justin Ford/USATSI)