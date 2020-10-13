TigerSportsReport - Transfer Tracker: Six high-profile transfers that already have new homes

The Transfer Portal has changed the way college football programs operate and recruit and now it's a near-weekly occurrence to see big names hit the transfer market. As the 2020 season continues to roll out, we take a look to prospects that have hit the portal this fall and already found new homes. They will all be eligible at their new schools for the 2021 season.

Players that transferred and are already playing at their new schools weren't included.

DEMARKCUS BOWMAN -- CLEMSON TO FLORIDA

DeMarkus Bowman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bowman came into Clemson with big expectations, but his time with the Tigers didn't last for long. He started the season down the depth chart behind Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon and others. After seeing spot duty in the Tigers first two games of 2020, running nine times for 32 yards, he surprisingly popped into the portal earlier this month. He quickly landed at Florida, citing family concerns and a desire to be closer to home. Farrell's Take: Bowman was huge surprise in the portal and as a five-star in last year's class and it became obvious his choice would be Florida once he explained his reasons. He’s a tremendous addition to a very deep running back room at Florida and has a chance to dominate in this offense down the line with his speed and ability to shake tackles.

KENYATTA WATSON -- TEXAS TO GEORGIA TECH

Kenyatta Watson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Watson emerged as a recruit early on in his high school career and landed at Texas, after previously being committed to Florida State. Once he arrived in Austin, Watson was a backup in 2019, waiting his turn before logging 57 snaps in the Longhorns game against Texas Tech late last season. But the Longhorns overhauled their defensive staff and to start the year, Watson had played just 17 total snaps in 2020 before announcing his plans to transfer. He quickly landed at Georgia Tech, joining a number of defensive back transfers that have joined the program under Geoff Collins. Farrell's Take: Watson is a tall, angular player who has good feet and excellent ball skills. There was a lot of experience ahead of him at Texas and he will play early at Georgia Tech. This is also a huge deal because his father is well connected with players all around Georgia and the Southeast, so this will be a recruiting bump too.

KEYSHAWN GREENE -- NEBRASKA TO FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Green committed to then-Florida State coach Willie Taggart in the spring of 2019, electing to stay close to home. But after Taggart was fired he went back on the open market and quickly landed at Nebraska. After spending a few month in Lincoln over the summer, Greene had a change of heart. Most thought he would end up at Florida State, but instead he reunited with Taggart at FAU. Farrell's Take: A very good get for Taggart at FAU as Greene is a speedy and athletic Power Five linebacker who should be a starter once he learns the defense. His recruitment was a bit of a side show at times, but if he can focus on football he will be just fine.

OLIVER MARTIN -- IOWA TO NEBRASKA

Martin has had a long and winding road to get to Nebraska, starting his career at Michigan before transferring to Iowa only to transfer again and land with the Huskers. During his time with the Wolverines and Hawkeyes, Martin caught 16 total passes for 153 and two touchdowns. When he entered the portal over the summer, most expected he would drop down to the FCS level, but he landed with the Huskers as a walk-on. Farrell's Take: The road continues for Martin who has plenty of talent but hasn’t been able to find a home. For Nebraska to land him when they need as many offensive weapons as they can get as a walk-on is a huge deal. He’s a possession receiver who can beat you downfield at times and he has excellent hands.

JUSTIN THOMAS -- LSU TO UAB

Thomas committed to LSU during the summer prior to his senior year and stuck with the Tigers despite a late push from Arkansas. At LSU, he saw time in each of his three seasons, mostly as a reserve. He did log 94 total snaps as part of the Tigers National Championship team in 2019. He entered 2020 with expectations to be a starter in the Tigers new 4-3 scheme, but instead left the program in August. He landed at UAB, where he's expected to sit out the season due to transfer rules. Farrell's Take: Thomas was a raw end with good size and a somewhat high ceiling coming out of high school but never developed enough to make an impact. A drop down to UAB could be just the thing he needs as he has shown glimpses of pass rushing potential.

PETER PARRISH -- LSU TO MEMPHIS