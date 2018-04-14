Memphis picked up their first commitment of the 2019 class when 3* Trevis Hopper tweeted his commitment

I won’t to take time out my day to thank my friends and Family and the man up above everyone who has been there for me and has pushed me to be all I can be with that i won’t to say i will be committing to The University Of Memphis💪🏿💯Home Sweet Home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/iIPPnsa3jy

Hopper, 6-foot-3 265 lbs., is currently on his official visit at Memphis.

He picks Memphis over Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia, and other power 5 schools.