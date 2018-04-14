Ticker
Trevis Hopper commits

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@Bryan_Rivals
Publisher

Memphis picked up their first commitment of the 2019 class when 3* Trevis Hopper tweeted his commitment

Hopper, 6-foot-3 265 lbs., is currently on his official visit at Memphis.

He picks Memphis over Tennessee, Clemson, Georgia, and other power 5 schools.

