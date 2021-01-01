The 2020 season was a roller coaster in college football. We weren't even sure there would be a season due to Covid-19. The Memphis Tigers were picked to finish 3rd in the league and received 2 first place votes. Expectations were high coming into 2020.

Memphis was dealt with big time player opt-outs in Kenny Gainwell and Damonte Coxie. Player injuries like the one to defensive lineman John Tate hurt. The Tigers 2-deep chart would be tested time and time again over the season.

Given all that, the Tigers finished with an 8-3 record. The staff at TigerSportsReport got together to discuss and vote for the TSR awards. Here's the results-



OFFENSIVE MVP- QB BRADY WHITE

Memphis Tigers quarterback Brady White (Justin Ford/USATSI)

White didn't have his best year as a Tiger stats wise but he still had a 3,000 yard season and did it with 2 less games due to Covid cancellations. He finished the year with 3,380 yards and threw for 31 touchdowns. He finished his Memphis career breaking nearly all of Danny Wimprine's records.

HONORABLE MENTION: OL Dylan Parham It's not too often you see an offensive lineman being an offensive MVP but Parham was the Tigers best OL this year and he was the Tigers highest graded player ever for 1 season by ProFootballFocus.



DEFENSIVE MVP- S QUINDELL JOHNSON

Quindell Johnson (Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson was a force on defense all year and had a breakout season. He led the team in tackles with 81 and tied for 1st in interceptions with 3. Johnson is just a sophomore. He has solidified himself as the Tigers top Safety and next year looks even brighter for him. HONORABLE MENTION- DL Morris Joseph Joseph quietly had a great season for Memphis. He led the team with 7 sacks.



SPECIAL TEAMS MVP- K RILEY PATTERSON

Riley Patterson (GoTigersGo.com)

Patterson ended his Memphis career 3rd all-time at Memphis in field goals and 2nd all-time at Memphis in points scored.

HONORABLE MENTION- WR Calvin Austin III Austin had 20 punt returns for 188 yards and 1 touchdown



MOST IMPROVED PLAYER- WR CALVIN AUSTIN III

Calvin Austin III (Alonzo Adams/USATSI)

Austin didn't start the year as Brady White's top target at receiver. That honor went to Damonte Coxie. But when Coxie suddenly opted out of the season a few days before the big match-up against UCF, Austin found himself as THE guy. He shined in the spotlight. He had 9 catches for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory over UCF. He ended the year with 63 receptions for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. HONORABLE MENTION- TE Sean Dykes Dykes was injured last season but if you take that season out and compare this season to his last full season, Dykes improved immensely. He finished this season with 47 catches for 581 yards and 7 touchdowns.



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR- WR TAHJ WASHINGTON

Tahj Washington (© Justin Ford/USATSI)

Washington was another receiver that was put into the spotlight when Coxie opted out. Washington became Brady White's 2nd option behind Calvin Austin. He finished the season with 43 catches for 743 yards and 6 touchdowns. HONORABLE MENTION- WR Javon Ivory Ivory finished with 23 catches for 356 yards and 3 touchdowns



PLAY OF THE YEAR

It has to be the White to Washington shovel pass that went for 52 yards and set up the game winning touchdown against UCF.



GAME OF THE YEAR- UCF