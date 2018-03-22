As expected Penny Hardaway was named the 19th head coach of your University of Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team on Tuesday.



So what’s next you ask?



Alex Lomax was let out of his LOI w/ Wichita St. .. Penny has offered Tyler Harris...Tony Madlock is on staff but who else will be brought in?



As you probably know, Memphis has a bit of an APR issue. I’ll take a look at the roster, who I think returns, who transfers, who won’t be brought back, how many scholarships that will open up and what recruits could potentially fill those schollies