After yet another grueling week within the crazy AAC, we take a look at all 12 members and rank them according to what they did the previous week within the conference. These conference power rankings will be a weekly thing leading up to the AAC Tournament in March. The AAC Tournament will take place March 14th through March 17th in Memphis, Tennessee





Houston Cougars: 5-1. (18-1)

Last week: Beat USF 69-60

This Week: Wednesday Vs ECU, Sunday at Tulsa





2. Cincinnati Bearcats: 5-1, (16-3)

Last week: Beat Wichita State 66-55

This week: Thursday at Tulsa, Sunday at Temple





3. UCF Knights: 4-1 ( 14-3)

Last Week: Beat Tulsa 64-62

This Week: Wednesday at Tulane, Sunday at Memphis





4. Memphis Tigers: 4-1 ( 12-6)

Last week: Beat SMU 83-61

This week: Thursday at Temple, Sunday UCF at home





5. Temple Owls: 4-1, (14-4)

Last week: Lost at Penn 77-70

This week: Thursday Memphis at home, Sunday at Cincinnati





6. SMU Mustangs: 3-3, (11-7)





7. USF Bulls: 2-4, (12-6)





8. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes: 2-4 ( 12-7)





9. UCONN Huskies 2-4 ( 11-8)





10. Wichita State Shockers: 1-4 (8-9)





11. ECU Pirates: 1-4, ( 8-9)





12. Tulane Green Wave: 0-5, (4-13)





Still, a lot of Basketball to play but the top 5 teams are starting to take shape and will likely end up in an all-out war leading up to the AAC Tournament. Fans across the conference and College Basketball will be in for a full treat as these 12 teams battle it out each night for the ultimate prize as American Athletic conference champs.



















