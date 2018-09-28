The Memphis Tigers didn't just lose to Tulane, they got spanked.



The 40-24 lose drops Memphis to 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2013.



Tulane's offensive onslaught started on their first drive when they went 75 yards on 12 plays that ended with a Corey Dauphine 2 yard touchdown.



Memphis quickly responded when Running back Darrell Henderson went for 47 yards on his first carry to tie the game at 7. Henderson would only get 4 more yards on 6 carries the rest of the game.

The nations leading rusher could only manage 7 carries for 51 yards on the 114th rank defense of Tulane.



The Tigers, who average 593 yards of offense per game, could only muster up 277 yards.



The Green Wave offense was unstoppable. Tulane's 95th ranked offense ran wild through the Memphis defense carving up 496 yards.



The Memphis Offensive Line gave up 7 sacks. SEVEN. Tulane only averaged 1.5 per game before this game.



Memphis quarterback proved once again that he has trouble playing in the rain going 14 of 30 for 246 yards. He didn't play well in the Tigers other loss against Navy. That game was a wet game as well.



This is the fist time Tulane has beaten Memphis since 2000. Coach Mike Norvell falls to 6-6 on the road and 4-5 when the game time temperature is in the 70's.





