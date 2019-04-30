RJ Hampton isn’t afraid of competition but we also know he wants to play as much as possible & be surrounded by top tier talent. Duke & UK backcourts will be loaded unlike Memphis & KU. But Memphis May be severely more talented. Who is the presumed leader/best situation for him? — Tarvis (@KingTarvis) April 28, 2019

Hi Corey, does Bacot project as a player who stays multiple years in College? — Anthony (@anth_7) April 28, 2019

In today’s day and age, where everyone thinks that they are a one-and-done, you never really know. Armando Bacot does have a tremendously translatable skill set to college and will be heavily relied next season at North Carolina. He could put up quality numbers as a freshman, which would correlate with early NBA interest. However, would Bacot want to test the shaky NBA waters immediately or return for another year and try to boost his stock? Knowing the prospect and his mindset, I would predict a two-and-done campaign for the skilled Bacot, which would give the Tar Heels an expanded window for success with holding down the fort down low.

Why would Jalen Green reclassify when it would require him to be in college 2 years because of when his birthday falls in February? — Doc (@ZachDavisShow) April 29, 2019

Great question and that is one of the primary reasons why Jalen Green will not be reclassifying. Once Green and his family educated themselves on the entire process, to my understanding, they came to the decision that it was in their best interests for Green to remain in his original 2020 class. If there was not an age requirement, my best guess is that he would be making the move up a year similar to what Hampton could do this summer. However, Hampton will be of the proper age after just one year in college to enter the NBA Draft and Green will not. By remaining in the 2020 class and having to play just one year in college, Green can control his story further before likely completing his lone year in college and being selected high within the lottery portion of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Where do you think Lester Quinones will go — Indiana (@HoosiersIU33) April 28, 2019

Memphis. Lester Quinones, one of the top seniors available this spring, was expected to visit Michigan this week but instead canceled his trip to Ann Arbor, knocking the Wolverines out of contention. Indiana just hosted him last week as he has also visited LSU, Maryland and Memphis in recent months. The Terps are about done with the 2019 class and LSU would love to snag him but this looks to be more of a two-horse race between Indiana and Memphis.

The Hoosiers might be the safe landing spot thanks to the cache of the program and the major need for what Quinones does best, which is make shots, but the Tigers have a ton of momentum. They are putting together the program's best class since John Calipari left and Quinones has come to love all that Penny Hardaway has pitched towards him. On May 10, Quinones will be an official member of the Memphis program.

Although he is down to four schools, is the main battle for Jeremy Roach between Villanova and Duke? — Ken Devils (@ken_devils) April 28, 2019