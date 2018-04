Memphis Head coach Penny Hardaway picked up his second 4* for the class of 2018.

Cordova (TN) guard Tyler Harris announced he has committed to Memphis.

Harris, 5-foot-9, is ranked 66th in the nation by Rivals.com

Coach Hardaway had some ground to make up in Harris’ recruitment when he took the Memphis job. Baylor was seemingly in the lead for Harris.

Hardaway shares his vision for Harris and won him over.