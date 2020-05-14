Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams was originally expected to announce his transfer destination late last week but decided to delay his decision. He is now expected to announce on tomorrow (Friday).

Initially it was thought that he’d announce for Kentucky. Things changed when Wake Forest transfer big man Olivier Sarr landed in Lexington last week bringing Williams fit on the Wildcat roster into question. I was told that the Memphis staff “feels good” about their chances to land Williams tomorrow. They expressed prior that they likely wouldn’t take on another transfer that would potentially have to sit out the coming season. This leads me to believe that they would feel pretty good about his chances of receiving a waiver if he were to land in the Bluff City. Evansville head coach Walter McCarty was fired in January amid sexual assault allegations which would be the crux to his waiver claim.