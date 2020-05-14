Update on Evansville transfer and Memphis target DeAndre Williams
Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams was originally expected to announce his transfer destination late last week but decided to delay his decision. He is now expected to announce on tomorrow (Friday).
Initially it was thought that he’d announce for Kentucky. Things changed when Wake Forest transfer big man Olivier Sarr landed in Lexington last week bringing Williams fit on the Wildcat roster into question. I was told that the Memphis staff “feels good” about their chances to land Williams tomorrow. They expressed prior that they likely wouldn’t take on another transfer that would potentially have to sit out the coming season. This leads me to believe that they would feel pretty good about his chances of receiving a waiver if he were to land in the Bluff City. Evansville head coach Walter McCarty was fired in January amid sexual assault allegations which would be the crux to his waiver claim.
The 6’9” 190lb. F averaged 15.2ppg 6.9rebs 2.7asts 1blk for the Purple Aces last season. He would bring versatility to the Memphis roster as a wing who can also handle the basketball. He would go a long ways in helping to offset the loss of Precious Achiuwa. Another potential hurdle is in addition to being in the transfer portal, Williams currently has his name in the NBA draft. The league recently extended the withdrawal deadline indefinitely with the status of the draft in limbo due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Baylor and Arkansas are the other potential landing spots for Williams but as of this moment I’m predicting he lands with the Tigers.