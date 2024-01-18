The Memphis Tigers fell to the USF Bulls 74-73. The Bulls handed the Tigers their first loss since December 2nd. The Tigers record now stands at 15-3 and they sit at 2nd in the American conference.

When a team plays the way the Tigers play they are bound to drop a game. Memphis has made a habit of letting teams hang around, and tonight they got punished for it.

In the second half Memphis was up 20 points. The following 18 minutes were filled with lazy, sloppy, and absent-minded plays. The Tigers showed no urgency or fire to put the game away and gave USF opportunities to win.

The energy in the Forum was calmer than normal due to the weather conditions in the area. The Tigers were dependent on their own play to spark momentum instead of the fans.

This was, once again, a display of two different teams from the Tigers. The first half saw a talented offense mixed with an effort-filled defense. When both of those things were clicking the Tigers were up 47-32.

The second half was the exact opposite. The Tigers gave up 42 points and only scored 26. The defense effort was lacking when boxing out, closing-out, and protecting the inside of the arc. The Bulls had any shot they wanted on their possessions.

What Memphis needs to take from this game is they can not let their foot off the pedal. Teams see the high rank next to Memphis and want to play spoiler. They have a target on their back.

By the 12:29 mark the Tigers gained a 14-10 lead over the Bulls. The following 3 minutes the Tigers went on a 15-2 run resulting in a 29-12 score. David Jones scored 9 of the 15 points.

Jones scored 13 straight points for the Tigers and elevated them to a 36-19-lead with 5:48 to play. Jones finished the first half with 18 points.

After a Nick Jourdain dunk, assisted by Jahvon Quinerly, the Tigers took their -20 point lead .The Bulls then went on a 11-4 run that spanned just over 3 minutes.

Minutes later USF went on another devastating run, this time was a 9-2 span. In less than 10 minutes the Bulls had erased the Tigers 20-point lead and made the score 59-55 with 11:13 to play.

Memphis had fallen asleep at the wheel and USF took this as their way back into the game. The Bulls had not flinched after the deficit and punched the Tigers in the 2nd half.

Center Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds, committed a technical foul at 5:43 to give the Bulls a pair of free throws to bring the score to 64-66.

Jaykwon Walton made his first basket of the game after a layup at 3:13 to keep the Tigers up 71-68. USF's Kasean Pryor and David Jones then traded free throws to give the Tigers a 73-70 lead with 2 minutes to play, their last of the game.

The Tigers possessed the ball with 37 seconds left with a chance to win the game. With the score tied at 73 Jahvon Quinerly dribbled the ball at the top of the key, assessing the court. The guard then attacked the right side of the court only to commit a turnover after a miscommunication with a teammate.

USF inbounded the ball with 4 seconds to play and found a wide-open Pryor under the basket. Pryor was quickly fouled on the shot and made one of two free throws to give the Bulls a 74-73 lead. Quinerly was able to get a good look from beyond the arc, but it was just off.

This was a disappointing loss from the Tigers. It will sting and hopefully teach the importance of effort at all times. It appeared through the whole 2nd half that the Bulls wanted the win more than Memphis. Especially Pryor who was always crashing the boards and ended up with 5 offensive rebounds.

The leading scorer for the Tigers was David Jones. Jones finished with 25 points off 9-15 shooting and grabbed 5 rebounds. Quinerly finished as the second leading scorer with 15 points.

The Tigers 27-65 from the field and a detrimental 6-28 from the three point line. Memphis committed 13 turnovers and 41 rebounds. The Tigers also forced 11 turnovers and finished with 5 blocks.

Memphis will now travel to Tulane to take on the 11-6 Green Wave. Memphis needs to win this game in a dominant fashion to establish the tone for the 2nd half of the season. The game is set for Sunday, January 21 and will tip off at 12p.m.



