The Memphis Tigers will be getting a Tight End transfer from UT-Martin. Davin Dylan made his transfer known via twitter today saying he will transfer to Memphis.

Dyal wanted to come to Memphis out of high school but the offer never came. Now, he has the opportunity to play for Memphis. A school that he call his dream school.

"Memphis has been a dream school of mine since visiting in high school. I love the program and Coach Silverfield is great!

I’ve wanted to play under Coach Silverfield back when he was still the offensive line coach with the program. Coach Glidden and all the rest of the staff has made me feel like having Memphis as my home will be a great fit for me. I look forward to living my dream and giving Memphis my all!"

Dyal redshirted for UT-Martin in 2018. In 2019 he had 5 catches for 70 yards. The Skyhawks have not played a game in 2020 due to the Ohio Valley Conference's choice to postpone the 2020 season due to concerns over Covid-19.

One thing that excites Dyal about the Memphis offense is the way they utilize their tight ends.

"I love the many ways that they use their tight ends. I was able to watch them in person this past Saturday vs Houston and it was great to see some big plays from Dykes."

Does Dyal consider himself a blocking TE or a receiving TE?

"I’d say a good mix of both. Coming out of high school I would’ve considered myself a receiving tight end, but I’ve gained some valuable experience with blocking at the college level. Definitely far from perfect and there’s a lot of work to still be done."

The Memphis coaching staff has impressed him.

"Top-class coaches for sure. They’ve done an excellent job of being truthful throughout this whole process and I can’t wait to play for them."

