This is a early test for both teams. The winner of this game gets an early jump in the chase for the AAC West. Let's take a look at the match-up

Air Brady?

Brady White's first game as a Tiger was spectacular. 22-of-28 for 358 yards and 5 touchdowns was the best showing of any first quarterback start in a Tiger uniform. All of which was just in the first half.

Navy was torched by Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald. McDonald had 428 passing yards and 6 touchdowns. Memphis quarterback Brady White must have been smiling while watching the game film for Navy. Look for White to spread the ball around and have another solid day.

Get turnovers

The Tigers forced 5 Navy turnovers last year and still only won by 3 points. The Memphis defense needs another day like that to keep the Midshipmen at bay. This will be a very physical game and the Tigers defense showed against Mercer that they are hungry.



Finish strong

Getting a good start against Navy will help but it'll be how the Tigers finish that will be the key. Hawaii jumped on Navy early last week but it was Navy who outscored Hawaii in the second half 27-21. If Memphis gets an early lead, they must keep their foot on the pedal or Navy will find away to steal the game.

Special Teams

Memphis Punter Adam Williams didn't get much work in last week but one of his two punts did pin Mercer inside the 20. Williams may have more opportunity for work this week. Will Navy kick to Tony Pollard? Pollard is 1 return touchdown away from tying the NCAA record and we all are waiting to see when that will be.

Stopping the run

Navy's triple option is tough to defend. Memphis held Navy under their season average last year but it was still over 300 yards given up on the ground. Holding Navy under 300 yards rushing is easier said than done but if Memphis can slow down that rushing attack then the Tigers will walk away with the W.

