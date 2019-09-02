Memphis, Tennessee:

Week two is upon us the Tigers are coming off a massive 15-10 win over the Ole Miss Rebels, and will look to carry that momentum into a matchup with the Southern Jaguars.

The Southern Jaguars will be looking to bounce back after losing 34-28 to Mcneese State on Saturday.

Coming into week two the Tigers will be able to use this game as a practice round before hitting the road and traveling to South Alabama next Saturday.

The Tigers offense will look to find their groove on Saturday when the Jaguars come to town. The game with Southern will provide an opportunity to fine-tune the offense who only put up 15 points against Ole Miss.

Brady White will have the opportunities on Saturday to throw downfield and gain the confidence in his game that he will need later in the season. White threw for 172 yards with the longest coming at 23 yards.

The Tigers will also look to improve upon the impressive numbers put up on Saturday by the running backs. Patrick Taylor and Kenny Gainwell led the Tigers on the ground with a combined total of 192 yards.

Memphis and Southern University will kick off at 11:00a on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl. Kroger will be offering 10$ tickets throughout the week at all participating locations.

The game will be televised locally on WMC- TV and nationally online at ESPN3.com