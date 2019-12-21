Dallas, Texas:

As the Memphis Tigers prepare to leave for Dallas on Sunday, fans across the 901 are wondering what to expect from the 84th Cotton Bowl Classic. From coaching changes to the first-ever Cotton Bowl appearance in school history, the city of Memphis is a buzz about this team.

Tiger Fans across the 901 have long waited for a moment like the one that is to happen next Saturday in Dallas. Although this might be foreign ground for Memphis fans, this is a week not only for celebration but for reflection on the past and the tough road that has made Memphis football what it is today.

Sure, the coaches might have changed, but the team remains the same, and with that, this team deserves to have the city of Dallas painted Tiger blue next Saturday when they go to battle with Penn State.

As you prepare for the Cotton Bowl, here's what to expect from the game and the trip overall.

First, enjoy the city of Dallas and the overall experience of being at a Cotton Bowl. Take your family and friends with you and go to every single fan event that the Cotton Bowl has to offer. From countless events such as Battle of the bands, Six Flags fan day, a free concert from country music artist Jana Kramer, doing these events will enhance your Cotton Bowl experience.

Second, expect for Penn State fans to be classy because they're used to playing in big-time bowl games. Although this will be the first time the Tigers and Nitty Lions will face-off on the field, Memphis fans should be aware of the history that Penn State brings to the table. Penn State is a program that comes to the table with seven national championships. To have this as the opponent for the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl is truly an honor that hopefully, Memphis fans will recognize the moment and appreciate having the opportunity to play such a quality opponent.

Lastly, expect the Tigers to come out fired up and ready to go to war for Ryan Silverfield and for the city of Memphis. Sure, Mike Norvell left for Florida State following the AAC championship win, but these guys not only love Coach Silverfield, but these guys understand what it means to represent the 901. Expect for the Tigers to turn to Brady White and the double-headed monsters in the backfield in Kenny Gainwell and Patrick Taylor to lead the Tigers to the promised land on offense. On defense, the Tigers will turn to guys like Austin Hall, Bryce Huff, and O'Bryan Goodson to lead this Tigers team against a good Penn State offense.

Memphis fans, you've heard this all season long, but next Saturday, take a moment and reflect on how far this program has come just in your lifetime. Memphis football was once a program that was in shambles, with the thoughts of a bowl game only in dreams. When you take a second to realize that, you will truly enjoy the moment of watching Memphis football play in the Cotton Bowl. No matter the outcome, this team deserves a celebration that the 901 has never seen before, this was the Memphis team that put 901 football on the map. Expect for this week to be one of the longest weeks of your life, but once you get to Dallas, kick back and take it all in, for these moments are truly once in a lifetime opportunities.



