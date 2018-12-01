The Memphis Tigers will be looking to snap their 12 game losing streak to UCF and win the conference championship.

Here's five things to watch for during today's game.

1. Memphis running game

Memphis finished the regular season with 3,311 rushing yards, setting the conference single-season record and ranking sixth in the nation with more than 275 yards per game. The last time these two team met earlier in the season, Memphis had 281 rushing yards. Darrell Henderson accounted for 199 of those yards.



The Tigers will need to replicate that performance.

2. Get pressure

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the Knights are without star quarterback McKenzie Milton. Darriel Mack Jr is an unknown at this point in his college career. No one really knows how he will do. It will an absolute must for Memphis to get some pressure on him and make him nervous inside the pocket.



The Tigers have done very well in the month on November getting sacks. Let's see if that carries over into December.



3. Limit turnovers

The Tigers really need to play mistake free football. Memphis fumbled the ball twice last time they played UCF. Their 2nd fumble was costly. UCF scored on their next possession to take the 31-30 lead and ultimately won by that score.



4. White must play right

Brady White had 2 bad interceptions last week against Houston. He didn't play outstanding against UCF last time but he wasn't bad either. He needs to play better than alright this time. The Knights will focus on Darrell Henderson and the run game so White needs to complete some passes to keep the defense honest.



5. Stay focused

There were some phantom calls last time they played the Knights. You can't let that bother you. The Tigers need to have a short memory and not the the Knights, or refs, get under their skin. If the Tigers play disciplined football, stop taking penalties, then the Tigers will be conference champs.

