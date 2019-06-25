In a weird order of events, the UCONN Huskies are heading back to the Big East in 2020. With the move, the Huskies will compete in every Olympic sport with the exception of Football.

With the move to the Big East, teams across the AAC are left asking who do we add to our conference to replace UCONN. With the latest ESPN TV deal, this could prove to be a complicated issue.

As the news started to come out Sunday night, a few teams were quick to make the short list as possible replacements for the Huskies.

First, here are the two paths that could be taken in finding the replacement for the Huskies.

The first path being, raid the CUSA for a second time. This option would likely be the most logical out of the two with teams like UAB, ODU, and Western Kentucky all being viable candidates for the AAC. These three programs are all very successful in multiple sports from Football to smaller sports like Baseball and Softball. These three programs would bring name recognition but also a level of on the field success that almost would be a no brainer as an addition to the conference.

The second round of teams that should be considered to join the AAC are the service academies. Army and Air Force are also frontrunners to replace the Huskies as a member of the AAC. These two universities have had a long history of competing at a very high level in all sports and either would be a perfect fit for the AAC. These two teams would add two brand new TV markets as well.

If geography is the selling point for the AAC then the conference should dip into the CUSA and steal a member from that conference, if geography isn't the selling point then you have to strongly consider Army as the 12th member of the AAC.

The AAC faces a massive decision in the coming weeks as they search for the 12th member of the conference. With the latest deal with ESPN, this 12th team would automatically inherit a good chunk of money starting in 2020.