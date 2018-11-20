2019 Center James Wiseman has been a major target for Memphis for awhile. Tigers had hoped he would choose Memphis but when Penny Hardaway was named head coach of the Tigers, those hopes of getting Wiseman turned into expectations.

Wiseman, 7-foot-0 210 lbs, made his choice known on ESPN today.

He chose Memphis over Kentucky, Kansas, and Florida State.

The Tigers now have the number 2 prospect, #48 prospect (Jeffries), and #114 (Dandridge) in the nation according to Rivals.com

Penny Hardaway has proved he can recruit. He also proved that there’s a wall around the city of Memphis. It won’t be easy for schools to come into the bluff city and poach the high talented recruits in the city anymore.