Memphis Volleyball Faces Louisiana Tech

Memphis faces Louisiana Tech this weekend in their final non-conference matches of the season. Memphis has a record of 1-1 following last weekends split with the Salukis of Southern Illinois. The Tigers have faced Louisiana Tech seven times prior with a record of 4-3 against the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech comes into the weekend series looking for their first win of the season after an 0-5 start. Sam Drewry & Bailey Houlihan each made the AAC Honor Roll for their performances against SIU. Drewry led all players with 39 kills across the two matches, while Houlihan recorded a weekend-high 54 digs. The Tigers will face Louisiana Tech at the Larry O. Finch center Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. Fans can watch both matches on ESPN+

Sophomore Gigi Crescenzo (Memphis Athletics/Matthew Smith)

Clarissa Larisey Gains Another Honor for Women's Soccer

The preseason honors continue to roll in for senior Clarissa Larisey. Earlier this week, she was voted the AAC preseason offensive player of the year and was named to the AAC preseason all-conference team. Now the Ottawa, Ontario native has been named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list. The MAC Hermann Trophy is presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club and is the top individual honor in college soccer. Larisey is no stranger to the list. She was on the 2019 list as well. In her breakout junior campaign, she scored a team high 16 goals and four 36 points and was named as the AAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Those 16 goals rank as third most in Memphis single-season history. Larisey and the Tigers open the 2021 season against UAB on February 4th at 6 p.m. on the Park Avenue Campus. There will not be fans at any home matches this spring.

Clarissa Larisey vs USF (Memphis Athletics/Matthew Smith)

Golf Returns to the Course

For the first time since March of 2019, the Memphis women’s golf team will take to the course February 1st and 2nd. Memphis heads to Dallas, TX to take part in the Trinity Forest Invitational. That tournament is the first of five on the season. Coach Beth Harrison said the team is excited to compete. “The girls are ready to get on the road and do what they love to do, and that’s play golf.” Harrison said. Memphis will play a total of five tournaments and wrap up the year with the AAC Championship that will take place April 19-21 at Pinehurst #6 in Southern Pines, NC.

Women's Tennis Heads To Starkville