Memphis, Tennessee:

It's finally here! The long wait is over and the World Golf Championships are in the 901 and ready to take charge with some of the worlds greatest golfers. The entire world of golf will turn their eyes upon Memphis this week for the World Golf Championships, or the last major as some people might like to call it.

The World Golf Championship is a massive get for the city of Memphis, with 46 out of the top 50 golfers making their way to the 901. This week at TPC Southwind will likely go down as one of the most legendary to ever take place in Memphis.

This week is an opportunity for the city of Memphis to shine on a worldwide stage with fans and media from across the world traveling to the Bluff City to enjoy some golf and take part in everything that the city of Memphis has to offer.

Despite Tiger Woods skipping out on the WGC- St. Jude Invitational this field has the top golfers from across the world. Golfers like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and many more will grace the Bluff City this week for an exciting week of Golf.

All the action will get underway on Thursday, July 25th, at TPC Southwind. For one week, the city of Memphis will have the whole world turned to them for this great event.



