It's almost that time of year Memphis fans. The college football season is nearly upon us and we at TigerSportsReport will take a look at the schedule and give you the worst-case scenario, best-case scenario, and what we'll actually think will happen this year.



First up is the worst-case scenario. Debbie downers are BACK! (Sort of) It's been a few years since the Memphis Debbie downers had something to be down about but this year is the year their negativity returns. Let's break down the schedule.

Sat Sept 1st vs Mercer (Win, 1-0) We don't even know which Memphis quarterback will start. Both should play but will either one win the job during this game? The Tigers defense will be improved but will they get pressure on the quarterback? It'll be hard to pick Memphis to lose this game but Mercer could keep it close. Memphis wins in the end 38-32.



Sat Sept 8th @Navy (Loss, 1-1) Navy is always hard and Memphis did finally beat them last year. This year the game is on the road and there still isn't a clear cut starter at quarterback for Memphis. Memphis losses a close one. Navy 35-31.