When the words “March Madness” are spoken, College Basketball fans across the world dream of magical runs to the Final Four and pray that their team avoids heartbreak. March Madness is something that is hard to put to words, and extremely hard to describe to a non College Basketball fan. To the everyday fan, March Madness just means the NCAA Tournament but I’m here to give the complete overview of the proper way to enjoy March Madness, from the conference tournaments to the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.





March is by far the best month for College Hoops and it all starts with the smaller conference tournaments as the prelims for the bigger conferences a week later. If you’re a true College Hoops fan you take full advantage of these tournaments, most of these conferences are one-bid leagues. When you watch these conference tournaments you see teams playing with such heart and a refuse to lose type attitude, for a lot of these teams if they lose in their conference tournament the season is over, for the one team who wins the conference they have the opportunity to be the next UMBC. Conference Tournaments are a thing of beauty from the opening tip to the final buzzer these smaller Mid-Major Conference Tournaments are bound to cause heart-stopping joy to any basketball fan. A lot of these Tournaments have already got under-way from the OVC to the Big South these Mid-Major conferences are bound to get you into full March Madness mood.





Bracketology and Bracket challenges are a crucial part in, the total March Madness experience. These two things go hand in hand when it comes to March Madness, nothing like watching Joe Lunardi’s twitter for his latest bracket as you and your team count the days until Selection Sunday. The days leading up to Selection Sunday can be some of the most stressful for any College Basketball team especially the ones on the dreaded and infamous Bubble. This is the time of year where you can compete with your family, coworkers, and friends for bragging right, or if you must, a little monetary value. Fill out those brackets and watch them go up in flames when your National Champion loses in the first round to a team out of the Big South.





This third point is an automatic given when you think of March Madness, you must have an amazing food lineup. Think Super Bowl type menu, but instead of just one day you will have an excuse to eat all the good stuff for the entire month of March. When you get set to host your March Madness party plan a menu that will last you or your guest for an all-day basketball marathon, leave the keto at the door and enjoy all the pizza, burgers, and wings your heart deserves. Trust me when you enjoy a great food spread it makes for a lot better watch party, you and your guest stay fed and happy.





If you’re capable of going to a March Madness game either a Conference Tournament or NCAA Tournament you need to take that opportunity and run with it. There is nothing better than experiencing March Madness in person, the environment can only be described as simply amazing it’s truly a once in lifetime experience. So take those vacation days and enjoy you a long weekend cheering on your favorite team in a new city.





March Madness is a time for celebration and good times for College Basketball fans across the world. Sit back and buckle up because if you follow this simple guide you’re bound to have an amazing March Madness experience. Tournament time is a very special time, so take that vacation and enjoy every last second with your friends and family you won’t regret it. Maybe just maybe you’ll have the opportunity to have your own One Shining moment that will last a lifetime.























