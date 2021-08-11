3-Star Tevin Carter picks Memphis

The Memphis Tigers pick up commitment number 11 when local stand out Tevin Carter made his commitment known via social media

What is it about Memphis that he likes so much?

“The opportunity to play in front of my longtime friends and family. I have a chance to play early if I do my part and I’ll be able to be a hometown hero,” told TigerSportsReport back in April.

He has a hometown hero that was one of his favorite Tigers of all-time.

“Anthony Miller because he was so electric.”

He loves the Memphis coaches and he told is there another great thing about Memphis.

“Every year I’ll be surrounded by playmakers.”