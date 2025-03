The Memphis Tigers begin Spring Practice starting on Tuesday, March 25th. Head coach Ryan Silverfield and staff will have some holes to fill.

Gone are Memphis' all-time leading passer Seth Henigan, running back Mario Anderson, linebacker Chandler Martin, OL Trent Holler, TE Anthony Landphere, and wide receivers Roc Taylor and Koby Drake.

Here's some battles we expect to be competitive, and potentially resolved, this spring