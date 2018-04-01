4* Athlete Keveon Mullins is getting attention from major schools like Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, and others but that doesn't mean Memphis doesn't have a fair shot at him.

Mullins, 6-foot-2 205 lbs., recently visited the Tigers and likes what he saw.

"It's great every time I go," Mullins said of Memphis.

What's the best thing he likes about the Tigers?

"It's home and the relationship I have with the coaches and the relationship the coaches have with my mother."

Mullins made the move from Memphis East to Whitehaven for this upcoming season and expects to be a major contributor at Wide Receiver and Defensive back.

He's a dynamic player that could play a number of different positions for Memphis. He could play at receiver, defensive back, or linebacker.

To prepare for his senior season, Mullins said he wants to work on his defensive skills. He won't neglect the offensive side but he feels to be the best all around player he can be he'll need to work on the defensive side a little more.

Does he have a top 5 yet?

"No sir, but if I did Memphis will for show be in there."