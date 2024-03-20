Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

4-star ATH Marcus Wimberly has Memphis in his top 7

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

The Memphis Tigers started spring practice yesterday and 4-star athlete Marcus Wimberly was there to take it all in. After that visit, he named his top 7. The 7 schools he's focusing on is Memphis, Oklahoma, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Wisconsin.

TigerSportsReport got a chance to ask Wimberly about his thoughts on Memphis and his visit.

Memphis Football
Marcus Wimberly (Parker Thune)

DON'T HAVE TSR PREMIUM YET? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement