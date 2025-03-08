Memphis Basketball Predictions Update

The Memphis Tigers are the AAC regular season champions after beating South Florida 84-68 yesterday. What are the percentages they make it to the NCAA tournament? What seed are they projected to be? Let's also take a look.
The Memphis Tigers are the AAC regular season champions after beating South Florida 84-68 yesterday. What are the percentages they make it to the NCAA tournament? What seed are they projected to be? Let's also take a look.
The University of Memphis football team finished the fall semester with a program-record GPA of 3.24, and that’s emblema
3-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels has been making the rounds of visiting schools and going to camps.
Memphis basketball’s rising star, Tamya Smith
On a snowy Wednesday evening in Memphis, the University of Memphis women's basketball team took on
The 14-10 Wichita State Shockers upset the No.14 Memphis Tigers 84-79 at home.
The University of Memphis football team finished the fall semester with a program-record GPA of 3.24, and that’s emblema
3-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels has been making the rounds of visiting schools and going to camps.
Memphis basketball’s rising star, Tamya Smith