The Memphis Tigers picked up some great news today when 4-star quarterback Antwann Hill committed to Memphis on his Instagram account. The 6-foot-4 quarterback from Warner Robins, GA recently took an official visit to Memphis.

"I most definitely enjoyed the Memphis visit a lot. They showed great hospitality to me and family from the time I stepped on campus to the time I left. So to sum it up, it was a great visit."

Hill is tied for the highest rated recruit to commit in the Silverfield era. He has a 5.8 Rivals Rating.Other 5.8 4-stars Silverfield nabbed were WR Keonde Henry last season, DE Joshua White in 2022, and WR Roc Taylor in 2021.



Greg Hinds in 2004 is the highest rated recruit to commit to Memphis in the Rivals era. Hinds had a 5.9 Rivals Rating.

Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey and what does Hill like best about Cramsey?

"Great developmental coach."

What does he like about the city of Memphis?

"That it's player friendly ! They love some Memphis football there."

With Seth Henigan likely off to the NFL after next season, Hill has a chance to win the starting job as a true freshman. If he does, he'd be the 2nd ever Memphis freshman to do that. The first? Seth Henigan.

