4-star transfer RB Leshon Williams commits to Memphis

Iowa running back Leshon Williams announced via InstaGram that he is committed to Memphis.
The 4-star running back rushed for 804 yards with 1 touchdown in 2023 but only had 21 yards on 11 carries this season due to a leg injury.
Williams, 5-foot-10 214 lbs., had interest from Big 10 schools such as Penn State, Washington, and Wisconsin but he ultimately chose Memphis after taking a visit.
