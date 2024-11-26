4-star transfer RB Leshon Williams commits to Memphis

Iowa running back Leshon Williams announced via InstaGram that he is committed to Memphis.

The 4-star running back rushed for 804 yards with 1 touchdown in 2023 but only had 21 yards on 11 carries this season due to a leg injury.



Williams, 5-foot-10 214 lbs., had interest from Big 10 schools such as Penn State, Washington, and Wisconsin but he ultimately chose Memphis after taking a visit.





