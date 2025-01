The 2024 Memphis football season began with very high expectations. This was arguably the most talented roster since the 2019 season when they went to the Cotton Bowl.

Memphis concluded the 2024 season with an impressive record of 11-2, which included a victory in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against West Virginia, marking their fourth consecutive bowl game win. The 11 win season placed them with the second most wins in a single season in program history.