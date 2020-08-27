TigerSportsReport - AAC Announces Date Changes to 2020 Football Schedule

AAC Announces Date Changes to 2020 Football Schedule
The American Athletic Conference has announced a number of date changes to its 2020 football schedule.
The schedule changes affect six intraconference games. All six games will be played in the weeks in which they were originally scheduled, but will move to different days within those weeks.
Houston at Memphis will be played Friday, Sept. 18 (originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19)
UCF at East Carolina will be played Saturday, Sept. 26 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24)
Memphis at SMU will be played Saturday, Oct. 3 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1)
SMU at Tulane will be played Friday, Oct. 16 (originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17)
UCF at Memphis will be played Saturday, Oct. 17 (originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16)
East Carolina at Cincinnati will be played Saturday, Nov. 14 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12)
Additional changes to the conference schedule, including time and television updates, will be announced as they are official