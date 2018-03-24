Greeneville (TN) Linebacker Cameron Hite visited Memphis last week and now he has a Tiger offer.

Hite, 6-foot-3 210 lbs., has other offers from Air Force, Western Kentucky, Kent State, among other.

What were his thoughts on the visit to Memphis?

"I definitely like what they have going on over there. We were impressed by everything!"

He helped his Greeneville team to a State Championship this past season where he caught 3 passes for 69 yards and 1 touchdown.

He plays Tight End and Linebacker. Memphis is recruiting him mainly at Linebacker.

There no timetable for a commitment for Hite. He'll take his time and evaluate each offer but says he does have an early favorite.

"Memphis is probably a top early favorite."

Last season for Greeneville Hite had 32 receptions for 541 yards and 9 touchdowns. On defense, he had 47 tackles, 37 assists, 7 tackle for loss, 3 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.

Hite said he wants to work on his speed in the offseason to help him prepare for his senior season.

