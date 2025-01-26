Memphis Dominates UAB: 100-77

The #24 Memphis Tigers took down the 12-8 UAB Blazers 100-77 at home. PJ Haggerty and Dain Dainja combined for 44 of the Tiger's 100 points.

Memphis held the lead for the entirety of the game.

Dain Dianja got off to a quick start and threw down a posterizing slam on Yaxel Lendeborg that ignited the Forum.

Minutes later, Dainja finished at the rim again to push the Tiger's lead to 11-4. PJ Carter got his day started at the 9:53 mark when he hit a jumper, then the following possession, Carter scored again.

Dainja was not done scoring either, the Illinois transfer put up 10 straight for the Tigers. After this effort from Dainja, Memphis was up 39-28.

The Tigers kept their foot on the gas and went into the locker rooms up 52-39.

Dainja had 16 points at halftime, and Haggerty had 13 of his own.

Memphis did not let the Blazers cut their lead to below 13 points in the second half.

Colby Rogers got the Tigers started off with a 3, his third triple on the day. With 16:13 left to play, Nick Jourdain hit his only 3 of the night and extended the Tiger's lead to 64-45.

After a Moussa Cisse dunk, Memphis held a 24 point advantage, their biggest of the game with 9:29 to go.

Following a Dain Dainja foul, his 5th of the day, a technical was called, resulting in 4 straight free throws for UAB. They converted and had a chance to cut the lead to 10. Their leading 3-point shooter, who coach Andy Kennedy said had a shot, "like he was in the gym by himself," missed. Memphis went on a 5-0 run to extend their lead back to 18, 87-69 with 4:28 to play.

In the post game press conference, PJ Haggerty said it was a goal of the team to hang 100 on the preseason #1 team in the conference, and the Tigers got their chance. PJ Carter hit his second 3 of the night with 7 seconds remaining to put the Tigers in triple digits and end the game.

Memphis finished shooting 38-61(62.3%) from the field and 9-17(52.9%) from beyond the arc. The Tigers out rebounded the Blazers 37-33.

Turnovers were a point of emphasis from coach Hardaway after the Wichita State game. Today, Memphis committed 13 turnovers, 4 of those being silly turnovers in the final 6 minutes of the game. They finished with 24 assists, a positive turnaround after the "embarrassing" performance on Thursday.

"It was complete domination inside, outside, offense, defense," said UAB's coach Andy Kennedy. He added, "I don't think our guys played to their potential, at least I certainly hope not, but even if we did, I'm not sure it would have mattered today."

MVP is a shared award today for PJ Haggerty and Dain Dainja. Haggerty finished with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists. Dainja finished with 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Dainja told reporters he did not know who Axel Lendeborg, the victim of his posterizing dunk was until his scout on the Blazers, the big added, "no disrespect."

The Tigers will travel to Devlin Fieldhouse on January 30 to take on the 11-9 Tulane Green Wave. Memphis will look to keep their 3-game win streak alive.Tip off is set for 8.p.m.



