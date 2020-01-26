The Tigers will need a Kicker in the 2021 class with Riley Patterson leaving next season due to graduation. They brought in just one Kicker to to the Tigers Junior Day. That was Lexington (TN) Kicker Connor Wood .

Wood, 5-foot-10 165 lbs., is one of the best kickers in the state of Tennessee. Kohl's Kicking rates him as a 4.5- star kicker. He's been the Region 6-4A Kicker of the Year for the past three years.

What does he think of Memphis?

"Growing up in West TN, Memphis has always been a special place and they have a great history with specialists. Jake and Stephen in the NFL and Riley and Adam there now are all prime examples. Coach Lembo is one of the best ST coordinators in the nation," Wood told TigerSportsReport.

How was the junior day?

"It was amazing! I was the only specialist there so I got to sit down with Coach Lembo for a while and talk special teams. I got to see Coach Jones, my area recruiter, and we toured the facilities and the game day locker room at the Liberty Bowl. Getting to put on the uniforms was just icing on the cake."

Out of everything to see and do while at the junior day, his favorite part was meeting Coach Lembo.

"The attention to detail and focus that they put on special teams is something that’s different from anywhere I’ve been and I think it shows. As a specialist, it’s really nice to see a program invest in special teams and to have a dedicated special teams coach who cares."

Memphis has yet to offer Wood but if they did would he commit on the spot?

"That’s a decision I’d have to pray about and talk with my family about before I made but that’s the standard with any school. Memphis is a very special place though."