Just minutes after Memphis picked up a commitment from Maurice White, the Tigers get their second commitment of the day with Monticelo (AR) Drew Central linebacker Davian Mayo .

Mayo, 6-foot-2 215 lbs., becomes the 17th commitment of the 2020 class. Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre visited White just a couple weeks ago.



White was on his official visit and made his commitment to the Tigers. He's a tall and athletic linebacker that is underrated. He's currently unranked by Rivals but all you have to do is watch his film to see why the Tigers like him.

