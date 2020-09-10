The Memphis Tigers picked up commitment #20 when 3-star linebacker Dedrick Smith made his commitment known via social media .

What was it about Memphis that made him commit?

"It was because of the way the coaches treat me and they have a great academic program," Smith told TigerSportsReport.

Coach Clark was his main recruiter but Smith said he got to know all of the coaches.

"I also talked to Coach Silverfield a lot but Coach Clark...he’s as great guy man. We talked about life and not just football. That’s what really stuck with me."

Smith said making a commitment was difficult in the time of COVID since he couldn't see teams/coaches in person but Memphis did a great job of building trust with him and is family.



His did get to do a virtual visit of Memphis and said he loved it.



The 6-foot-1 linebacker chose Memphis over Colorado, Illinois, Miami, and North Carolina.

