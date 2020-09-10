Dedrick Smith commits to Memphis
The Memphis Tigers picked up commitment #20 when 3-star linebacker Dedrick Smith made his commitment known via social media.
What was it about Memphis that made him commit?
"It was because of the way the coaches treat me and they have a great academic program," Smith told TigerSportsReport.
Coach Clark was his main recruiter but Smith said he got to know all of the coaches.
"I also talked to Coach Silverfield a lot but Coach Clark...he’s as great guy man. We talked about life and not just football. That’s what really stuck with me."
Smith said making a commitment was difficult in the time of COVID since he couldn't see teams/coaches in person but Memphis did a great job of building trust with him and is family.
His did get to do a virtual visit of Memphis and said he loved it.
The 6-foot-1 linebacker chose Memphis over Colorado, Illinois, Miami, and North Carolina.