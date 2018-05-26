Memphis head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have done it again. They reeled in another 4-Star recruit.



This time it was Defensive End Eric Gregory. We were the first to give you a heads up on the possibility of his commitment earlier in the week.



Gregory, 6-foot-4 223 lbs., is the second 4* in the 2019 class. Last month the Tigers got a commitment from 4* Athlete Keveon Mullins.



This is the 2nd time that Coach Norvell has multiple 4* committed in the same class.

In the 2017 class, Memphis had three 4*'s in Obinna Eze, TJ Carter, and Nick Robinson.

Gregory chose Memphis over LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and others.



There could be more commitments this weekend as the Tigers are hosting other recruits this weekend.



We'll have more on this story once Gregory finishes up his official visit to Memphis.

