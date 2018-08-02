Fall camp is upon us and there's some depth battles that will need to be worked out in camp. You won't see Anthony Miller, Riley Ferguson, or Genard Avery out there but the Tigers do bring back an experienced roster.

Memphis returns 7 starters on offense and 8 on defense. That's tied with Tulsa for the most in the AAC.

Here's a look at the battles-

The Offense-

Quarterbacks-

David Moore vs Brady White. This is THE battle to watch. Both are capable of leading the Tigers. White is more of a pro-style QB while Moore is more of a mobile QB. Moore has the better arm while White is more accurate. There was no clear starter coming out of the spring and Coach Norvell told us at the AAC Media Day that this battle could go deep into the fall.

White did start the Spring game but didn't outplay Moore. No matter who you ask, they all seem to be divided on who they think will win the battle. Phil Steele projected that White would win it while Athlon Sports projected David Moore would win it. We at TSR have said earlier that we think Moore would win it. We shall see.

Running backs-

There really isn't any battle for starting running back. Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor have solidified themselves at the leagues best 1-2 punch. There is, however, a battle behind them. Will RS-Freshmen Tim Taylor or Marquavius Weaver be able to push for some playing time? What about true freshmen Cam Flemming or Kenny Gainwell? That's where you'll see the battle at running back.

Tight Ends-

Joey Magnifico and Sean Dykes look to get the majority of snaps at TE but don't be surprised to see RS-Freshman Tyce Daniel or True Freshman Jared Edwards get some playing time.

Wide Receivers-

Another great battle to watch. Who's going to replace Anthony Miller and Phil Mayhue? Look for Damonte Coxie to emerge as their #1 WR. JUCO transfer Antonio Gibson will be pushing him and could earn some starts. We expect Kedarian Jones to earn the #2 WR spot with Pop Williams backing him up but still getting plenty of playing time.

We see Memphis using Tony Polland in the slot and if Sam Craft remains healthy, he'll get a lot of touches as well.

Left Tackle-

While everyone is excited to see former 4* Tackle Obinna Eze take over the league, he'll have to wait because Sr. Trevon Tate is good. Tate is a 1st team All-AAC talent. So the depth chart should read 1. Tate and 2. Eze. Eze will get more playing time this year. His time to shine as the starter is next year.

Left Guard-

This just might be the best battle on the O-line.RS-Freshmen Dylan Parham had a stellar spring and emerged himself as the early favorite to win the spot. He'll be challenged by JUCO transfer Manuel Orona. Orona and Parham got high praises from fellow OL Drew Kyser at the AAC Media Day.

Center-

There's no battle here. Drew Kyser is the man. Tau Ho Ching will back him up.

Right Guard-

Another spot where it's already settled. No one will upset Jr. Dustin Woodard. There battle here will be who backs him up. RS-Freshmen Mikhail Hill and Jr Brytain Peddy will battle for the back up role.

Right Tackle-

Roger Joseph isn't in any danger of losing the starting job but Jr Scottie Dill will push him and should receive some playing time.

The Defense-

Defense End-

There's going to be a great battle at DE. JUCO transfer Keith Brigham will battle Joseph Dorceus. Dorceus showed a lot of promise last year. Brigham was highly sought after before he signed with Memphis. We see Brigham winning the starting job but both will get plenty of playing time.

Nose Tackle-

Both O'Bryan Goodson and John Tate will get playing time. Goodson should earn the starting spot but you'll see both get playing time.

Defensive Tackle-

Johnathon Wilson and Emmanuel Cooper split time last year and the battle will continue into the fall. The Tigers have depth at all positions and you could see Wilson move around on the line. RS-Freshmen Braylon Brown will look to get some playing time.

KAT-

The loss of Genard Avery here hurts but what softens the blow is the return of Jackson Dillon. Bryce Huff will battle Dillon and don't be surprised if Jacoby Hill sneaks in some playing time.

WILL-

Curtis Akins is your starter but JUCO transfer Keith Brown will push for playing time.

MIKE-

Tim Hart progressed nicely as the year went along last year and continued to raise his stock in the spring. We see JJ Russell as his back up.

STAR-

Austin Hall is a sure fire starter. He was 2nd on the team in total tackles and interceptions. Nehemiah Augustus will back him up.

Cornerbacks-

Freshmen All-American TJ Carter is in no danger at all at losing his spot. Look for Tito Windham to earn the other Corner spot. Tim Gordon and Tamaurice Smith will look to be the back ups.

Safeties-

Josh Perry and La'Andre Thomas are the favorites to win the safeties spots with Carlito Gonzalez, Tyrez Lindsey, and Sanchez Blake will battle for the back up.

Punter-

RS Freshmen Adam Williams will battle Aiden Daily for the starting Punter. We see Williams winning this job.

Kicker-

Riley Patterson is the kicker. We'll see if he can improve from last year.

Returners-

The 1-2 punch at Kick Return will be Tony Pollard and Darrell Henderson. We all want to see Pollard break the NCAA record sooner rather than later. Pop Williams will continue to return punts.

