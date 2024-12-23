Festivus- Memphis Football Edition

I've got lots of problems with you people, and now you're gonna hear about em'

As today is the best day on the holiday calendar, I want to air a few grievances as it relates to Memphis football.

Fans lacking a little perspective

While many will agree that this season was a disappointment, it is asinine to say that it was some sort of complete disaster. Memphis still finished 11-2 and will accomplish something that only 40ish other teams will be able to say- that they will finish with a win. Again, the team fell short of their stated goal, so it's fine to be miffed, but marking this season as the Hindenburg that some think it is feels misplaced.

Playing down to the competition

This is something that I think plays in to the disappointment noted above. Memphis played very few teams that were very good. When they played those teams (with UAB being a notable exception), they tended to not play very well and allowed bad teams to stick around far more than they should. Allowing teams such as Charlotte and MTSU to stay in the game almost bit them again. This has been somewhat of a recurring theme. Luckily, Memphis was good enough to get the job done in the end.

UTSA

There are so many things about this game that can be looked back on less-than-fondly, but the two fourth down attempts really stand out to me. The first one never should have happened- it was in my opinion, a panic call that completely switched momentum around. The second one was even more panicky, but was a very bad play call. In the end it wouldn't have mattered that much; Memphis wasn't going to make the playoffs anyway, but a conference title appearance would have made people feel much better going into the offseason.

The State of Florida

Florida State was a preseason top-10 team. South Florida was pegged by many (including me) to finish in the upper echelon of the AAC. Of course neither of those things happened which took the luster off of what were supposed to be two of Memphis' best chances at beating good teams. Florida State was supposed to be a physical, dominant team but was outplayed and outcoached. South Florida at least had a couple of reasons for their losses, but still were pretty much non-competitive.

