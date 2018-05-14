3-star Offensive Linemen Titus Jones was the first player to commit to Memphis in the 2018 class.





TigerSportsReport got a chance to talk to Jones and asked him some questions so the Tiger fans have a chance to see what type of player and person he is.

TSR- What was the most memorable moment of your high school career?



Jones- The most memorable moment of my high school career was winning another state championship going back to back.