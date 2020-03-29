News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 11:49:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Greatest Memphis basketball team tournament: Champions

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

The Greatest Memphis basketball team tournament came down to the '84-'85 team against the '07-'08 team. Keith Lee and Andre Turner against Chris Douglas-Roberts and Derrick Rose.


Keith Lee
Keith Lee (AP)

We once again used WhatIfSports to determine to outcome.

Keith Lee led all scoring with 22 points but it was the '07-'08 team that brought home the hardware as they beat the '84-'85 team 76-72.

It was a back and forth game and the '84-'85 held a 68-67 lead with 2:37 left to play in the game. Chris Douglas-Roberts scored on the pull-up jumper from the left side with the assist by Taggart and the '07-'08 team took a 69-68 lead with 2:24 left in the game.

Douglas-Roberts then steped in front of the pass from Turner and buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 72-68 with 2:03 left to play.



The '07-'08 Team was 38-2 and nearly won a National Championship
The '07-'08 Team was 38-2 and nearly won a National Championship (Getty Images)

With 40 seconds to play Andre Turner connects on the driving attempt from the baseline on a great look from Askew and the '84-'85 team now only trailed by two, 72-70. Antonio Anderson knocked down a jumper with 16 seconds left and the '07-'08 team led 74-70.

Turner came up short on a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left but Willie Becton was there for the tip in and the '84-'85 team was once again down by two, 74-72.

Doneal Mack is fouled by Willie Becton with 4 seconds remaining and Mack hit both free throws to make it 76-72. As the last seconds ticked off the clock Vincent Askew missed a long 3-pointer and the game was over.

The greatest Memphis team tournament ended and the '07-'08 team proved to be the greatest.

BOX SCORE, 1st Half Play-by-play, 2nd Half Play-by-play

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}