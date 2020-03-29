Greatest Memphis basketball team tournament: Champions
The Greatest Memphis basketball team tournament came down to the '84-'85 team against the '07-'08 team. Keith Lee and Andre Turner against Chris Douglas-Roberts and Derrick Rose.
We once again used WhatIfSports to determine to outcome.
Keith Lee led all scoring with 22 points but it was the '07-'08 team that brought home the hardware as they beat the '84-'85 team 76-72.
It was a back and forth game and the '84-'85 held a 68-67 lead with 2:37 left to play in the game. Chris Douglas-Roberts scored on the pull-up jumper from the left side with the assist by Taggart and the '07-'08 team took a 69-68 lead with 2:24 left in the game.
Douglas-Roberts then steped in front of the pass from Turner and buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 72-68 with 2:03 left to play.
With 40 seconds to play Andre Turner connects on the driving attempt from the baseline on a great look from Askew and the '84-'85 team now only trailed by two, 72-70. Antonio Anderson knocked down a jumper with 16 seconds left and the '07-'08 team led 74-70.
Turner came up short on a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left but Willie Becton was there for the tip in and the '84-'85 team was once again down by two, 74-72.
Doneal Mack is fouled by Willie Becton with 4 seconds remaining and Mack hit both free throws to make it 76-72. As the last seconds ticked off the clock Vincent Askew missed a long 3-pointer and the game was over.
The greatest Memphis team tournament ended and the '07-'08 team proved to be the greatest.