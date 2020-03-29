The Greatest Memphis basketball team tournament came down to the '84-'85 team against the '07-'08 team. Keith Lee and Andre Turner against Chris Douglas-Roberts and Derrick Rose.

We once again used WhatIfSports to determine to outcome.

Keith Lee led all scoring with 22 points but it was the '07-'08 team that brought home the hardware as they beat the '84-'85 team 76-72.

It was a back and forth game and the '84-'85 held a 68-67 lead with 2:37 left to play in the game. Chris Douglas-Roberts scored on the pull-up jumper from the left side with the assist by Taggart and the '07-'08 team took a 69-68 lead with 2:24 left in the game.

Douglas-Roberts then steped in front of the pass from Turner and buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 72-68 with 2:03 left to play.







