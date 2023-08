Seth Henigan is focused and ready for a big year entering his junior season and 3rd year as the Tigers starting quarterback.



He's thrown for 6,881 yards and has 47 passing touchdowns. He needs 3,810 to break Brady White's all-time passing yards mark at Memphis.

The yards isn't what is important to him. Wins matters more.



"He (Brady White) has more wins than me and that's more important but it would be cool to break the record here at Memphis," Henigan said at the AAC Media Days.