Memphis will look to stay undefeated this Saturday night when they travel to St. Louis for a home game against Missouri. The Tigers are looking for their first 4-0 start since 2019 when they went 12-1 with an AAC Championship.



According to ESPN Analytics, Memphis has a 42.5% chance to win this game. TeamRankings has it as a 51.7% chance for Memphis. The oddsmakers have the line set at -6.5 for Missouri.