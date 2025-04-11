Memphis Women's Basketball Roster Update & Portal Tracker

Following a disappointing seven-win, 23-loss season for the University of Memphis women's basketball team, the Tigers will look to nearly an entirely new roster during a make-or-break third season at the helm for head coach Alex Simmons.

Here's a roster update for the team, as it stands currently:

Potential returnees:

-R-Sr. Elauna Eaton

-R-So. Bailey Gilmore

-So. Tamya Smith

Leaving the program:

-G, Tilly Boler (grad)

-G, DeeDee Hagemann (grad)

-G, Tanyuel Welch (portal)

-G, Taylor Barner (portal)

-G, Liz Martino (grad)

-G, Raven Sims (portal)

-G, Ally Hollifield (portal -- committed to Western Carolina)

-G, Destyne Jackson (portal)

-F, Hannah Riddick (portal)

-F, Latazia Williamson (portal)

-F, Alasia Smith (grad)

-F, Layken Cox (grad)

-C, Quinzia Fulmore (portal)

The university's lack of continuity is nothing new, as Penny Hardaway's squad returned just one scholarship player from its 2023 roster to its 2024 roster.

It's still unclear what Simmons' strategy is in the portal or whether these departures are a purging of the program or signs of its falling apart.

Either way, the Tigers' staff has much work as the commits will soon begin to roll in.