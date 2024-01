The Memphis Tigers have found their replacement for defensive line coach Kyle Pope and it's a familiar face.

Sources tell TigerSportsReport that Memphis is expected to hire Western Michigan Defensive Coordinator Lou Esposito as their new defensive line coach.

Esposito earned $224,000 at Western Michigan and is expected to make a nice bump in pay to come back and coach for his alma mater where he played offensive line from 1997-2000.