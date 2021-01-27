The University of Memphis and Boise St have announced a home-and-home series. It will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.

The first game is set for Aug. 31, 2030, in Memphis, and Memphis will make the trip to Boise on Sept. 13 the following year.

"We are very happy to add yet another marquee opponent to our future football non-conference schedules. It's important we continue adding high-level opponents that will excite our fan base and help continue the upward trajectory of our program. A home-and-home series against a team as successful and respected as Boise State accomplishes both those things," said Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch.



