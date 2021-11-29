Memphis Football Earns Offensive & Special Teams POTW
Today, the AAC named Quarterback Seth Henigan and Kicker David Kemp as the offensive & special teams players of the week.
David Kemp, a freshman from Jacksonville, Florida had his share of ups and downs this year. He came through in a big way on Saturday in the win over Tulane scoring 9 points on 2 field goals and 3 extra points.
Seth Henigan continued his stellar play by going 27-42 for 336 yards with 3 touchdowns. The Denton, TX native is the first Memphis freshman to throw for over 3,000 yards this season with 3,322 yards. He missed the UCF game with an injury. Henigan also threw for 25 touchdowns. He is also 11th in the NCAA in passing yards per game and tied for 18th for passing touchdowns.